LAUSD recognizes Down Syndrome Awareness Day

The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education approved a resolution on March 7 recognizing March 21 as World Down Syndrome Awareness Day, and encouraging schools to hold activities under the theme of #WithUsNotForUs.

“It is essential that we work diligently to build awareness about what a difference providing the needed supports for people with Down syndrome makes,” board vice president Scott M. Schmerelson said.

Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said that by recognizing World Down Syndrome Awareness Day, LAUSD is fostering an inclusive environment for students with disabilities to have higher expectations for academic, social and vocational outcomes.

“Together we can create a more accepting world that celebrates the unique brilliance and abilities of people with Down syndrome,” Carvalho said.

Board president Jackie Goldberg said that World Down Syndrome Awareness Day is a reminder that schools must be inclusive places that afford opportunities to every student.

“I am inspired every day by the students and parents who advocate to ensure that students have the best chance to thrive, and March is an opportunity to reflect on how we can further support them,” Goldberg said.