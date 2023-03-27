LAUSD comes to terms with service workers labor union

The Los Angeles Unified School District and Service Employees International Union Local 99 reached a tentative labor agreement on Friday, March 24, following a three-day strike last week.

SEIU Local 99 represents approximately 30,000 school support staff employees. Under the new contracts, the LAUSD and SEIU agreed to a 6% salary increase retroactive to July 1, 2021; a 7% wage increase retroactive to July 1, 2022; and a 7% wage increase that will into effect on July 1, 2023. All SEIU employees covered in the contract will also receive a $2 per hour wage increase on Jan. 1, 2024. Employees who worked for the district in 2020-2021 during the pandemic will receive a $1,000 appreciation bonus.

The contract also increases the district’s minimum wage to $22.52 per hour and offers health benefits to part-time employees who work four or more hours a day, including coverage for qualified dependents. The district plans to invest $3 million in an education and professional development fund for SEIU members.

The agreement was reached after Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass brought both sides together for negotiations on March 23-24.

“I want to thank SEIU Local 99 executive director Max Arias and [LAUSD] superintendent Alberto Carvalho for working together with me to put our families first,” Bass said. “We must continue working together to address our city’s high cost of living to grow opportunity and to support more funding for L.A.’s public schools, which are the most powerful determinant of our city’s future. As mayor, I have no formal authority over our schools. But that will never stop me when it comes to fighting for our children and their families.”

“I am appreciative of SEIU Local 99’s leadership for coming back to the table to negotiate an agreement that addresses the needs of our employees and brings students back to the classroom,” Carvalho said. “We also thank Mayor Bass for her support and leadership in facilitating negotiations. When we started negotiating with SEIU, we promised to deliver on three goals. We wanted to honor and elevate the dignity of our workforce and correct well-known, decades-long inequities impacting the lowest-wage earners. We wanted to continue supporting critical services for our students. We wanted to protect the financial viability of the district for the long haul. Promises made, promises delivered.”

The agreement is subject to ratification by SEIU bargaining unit members and the Los Angeles Unified Board of Education.

“After three historic days of a strike led by SEIU Local 99 members, our bargaining team is proud to announce that we have reached a tentative agreement with LAUSD,” read a statement from SEIU Local 99. “Our fight brought our city and country together. When we fight, we win.”