Land named Woman of the Year in 51st District

Assemblyman Rick Chavez Zbur (D-West Hollywood) honored former West Hollywood city councilwoman and mayor Abbe Land on March 20 as Woman of the Year in the 51st Assembly District.

Land has also served as CEO and executive director for multiple organizations and is a tireless advocate for the most vulnerable residents in the community, Zbur said. She currently serves as chief strategist-special projects for the Los Angeles County Department of Human Resources. Prior to that, Land served as the executive director of the Los Angeles County Women and Girls Initiative, which was created to help improve the lives of women and girls through changes in policy, program development and strategic partnerships.

“No one deserves this honor more than Abbe Land,” Zbur said. “She is a tireless advocate for our most cherished values of fairness, decency and social justice for all human beings and a longtime friend.”

Land has over 35 years of experience working with L.A. County, having served as a leader within the nonprofit and civic government fields. Land was formerly executive director and CEO of The Trevor Project, a nonprofit providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ+ youth. She also formerly served as co-CEO of the Saban Community Clinic, which provides health care to underserved populations.

Land served on the West Hollywood City Council from 1986-97 and from 2003-15, serving as mayor five times. She was a leader for the city on women’s issues, reproductive health care, LGBTQ+ rights, affordable housing, health care access and civil liberties.