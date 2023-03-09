LACO concert season continues

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra continues its season with “Kahane Plays Kahane,” a program in which family legacy runs deep, on Saturday, March 11 at 8 p.m. at UCLA’s Royce Hall, and Sunday, March 12 at 7 p.m. at Glendale’s Alex Theatre.

LACO conductor Laureate Jeffrey Kahane returns to LACO’s stage to perform the California premiere of his son Gabriel Kahane’s “Heirloom Piano Concerto,” a LACO co-commission. Guest conductor Christopher Rountree leads the work, which Kahane composed for his father and describes as “an aural family scrapbook.” Jeffrey Kahane then takes the podium himself to conduct Haydn’s final symphony, “Symphony No.104 in D Major, London.” The program also includes selections from Rameau’s operas Zaïs, Les Boréades, and Dardanus.

Gabriel Kahane’s Heirloom Piano Concerto was co-commissioned by Kansas City Symphony, Oregon Symphony, Aspen Music Festival, St. Paul Chamber Orchestra and the Brooklyn-based group, The Knights, in addition to LACO. According to Gabriel, his three-movement concerto for piano and chamber orchestra explores “a series of inheritances. “In this piece, I ask, how does a complex set of emotions get transmitted across generations? What do we inherit, more broadly, from our forebears? And as a musician caught between two traditions, how do I bring my craft as a songwriter into the more formal setting of the concert hall?”

LACO recognizes the generous support of the Colburn Foundation and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. The orchestra also receives public funding via grants from the city of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, the Los Angeles County Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts. LACO gratefully acknowledges Hogan Lovells US LLP for generous pro bono support. Steinway is the official piano of Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra.

Royce Hall is located at 340 Royce Drive. The Alex Theatre is located at 216 North Brand Blvd. For tickets ($29 – $133) and information, visit laco.org or call (213)221-3920.