Classical music fans won’t want to miss “The LA Phil New Music Group with Brad Lubman,” an evening devoted to the music of Steve Reich including a multimedia LA Phil commission on Saturday, April 1, at 8 p.m. at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. The all-Reich concert will culminate with a collaboration between the composer and artist Gerhard Richter, who will provide a computer-generated film of his painting “946-3.” The result is a stream of images interpreted by music and a musical composition visualized by film images. Tickets start at $34. 111 S. Grand Ave. laphil.com.