March 30, 2023

LA Phil

Classical music fans won’t want to miss “The LA Phil New Music Group with Brad Lubman,” an evening devoted to the music of Steve Reich including a multimedia LA Phil commission on Saturday, April 1, at 8 p.m. at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. The all-Reich concert will culminate with a collaboration between the composer and artist Gerhard Richter, who will provide a computer-generated film of his painting “946-3.” The result is a stream of images interpreted by music and a musical composition visualized by film images. Tickets start at $34. 111 S. Grand Ave. laphil.com.





Previous Post
Discussion series on Migration
Next Post
Thinkspace Projects




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize