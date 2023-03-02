LA Phil announces diverse and innovative season at Walt Disney Concert Hall

The Los Angeles Philharmonic announced details on Feb. 28 of the orchestra’s 20th anniversary season at the Frank Gehry-designed Walt Disney Concert Hall.

The 2023-24 season, “20 Years and Beyond,” is inspired by Gehry’s innovative and groundbreaking design of the iconic home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. A diverse range of artists and performances will be presented. Curated to invite audiences into an exploration of Los Angeles’ limitless creativity, the season will present one-of-a-kind experiences that demonstrate what happens when world-class artists and ambitious ideas converge at one the world’s most notable venues.

The 2023-24 season also further advances the LA Phil’s commitment to building upon the legacy and expanding the future of music by co-producing the first California Festival – a statewide celebration of new music – and introducing programs that honor and celebrate those who have helped define decades of artistry.

“This season we celebrate an icon, Frank Gehry, and his iconic creation, Walt Disney Concert Hall, an extraordinary building that has shown us new ways to look, listen, feel and create,” LA Phil music and artistic director Gustavo Dudamel said. “Our programs echo that same spirit of endless exploration, from the statewide creative explosion of the California Festival to the continent-spanning Pan-American Music Initiative, to the fantastical world-building scores of John Williams to the revival of our groundbreaking production of Beethoven’s ‘Fidelio’ with Deaf West Theatre and the Coro de Manos Blancas (White Hands Choir) – a production that took us to the most profound depths of the human experience. We look forward to sharing this journey with you.”

“Since its opening 20 years ago, Walt Disney Concert Hall has welcomed Angelenos, Californians and people from all over the world to be moved by extraordinary music,” LA Phil CEO Chad Smith said. “An anniversary year like this one not only invites us to look back at a historic 20 years of creativity in this inspiring hall but also invites us to continue to challenge convention and take artistic risks as we look ahead toward our future.”

The season features major initiatives envisioned by Dudamel, including a season-spanning celebration of architect Gehry; the “California Festival: A Celebration of New Music,” a two-week statewide festival of music written within the past five years from around the world; the launch of a two-year retrospective on the music of the movies curated by composer Williams; and the continuation of the Pan-American Music Initiative curated by Mexican composer Gabriela Ortiz. The 2023-24 season also welcomes an all-star lineup of guest conductors and soloists, with Dudamel leading 12 programs.

The LA Phil presents 12 world premieres of LA Phil commissions during the 2023-24 season: two new works by Gabriela Ortiz, a symphony by Jonathan Bailey Holland, Timo Andres’ piano concerto for Aaron Diehl, and works by Sam Adams, Alejandro Cardona, Francisco Cortés-Álvarez, Zosha Di Castri, Miguel Farías, Veronika Krausas, Saad Haddad and Andreia Pinto-Correia. U.S. premieres include Thomas Adès’ “Tower for Frank Gehry,” Oliver Leith’s “Last Days,” Enno Poppe’s work “Fett,” Esa-Pekka Salonen’s “Fanfare” and Ileana Perez Velázquez’s “Columnas de Luz.”

The LA Phil will also tour Barcelona, Paris and London in 2023-24. Additional details will be announced in the coming months.

For information, visit laphil.com.