Skylight Theatre Company presents Erlina Ortiz’s new play “La Egoista” running from Saturday, March 4, through Sunday, April 9. The production combines stand-up comedy and theater to explore the bonds between sisters, the cost of health care and the hilariously fine line between selfish and selfless. Showtimes are at 8:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday; 3 p.m., Sunday; 7:30 p.m., Monday. Tickets start at $20. 1816 ½ N. Vermont Ave. skylighttheatre.org.