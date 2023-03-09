L.A. Zoo educates public with ‘Not a Pet’ campaign

The Los Angeles Zoo is celebrating World Wildlife Day by joining the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the International Fund for Animal Welfare in the “Not a Pet” campaign. This initiative is designed to educate the public on the illegal pet trade of exotic wildlife. Zoo guests will learn how they can make better choices when considering adding a pet to their family in addition to the harrowing stories behind some of the zoo’s iconic animals that were part of this illegal trade. The campaign will also help guests understand the risks to animal and human health and the specialized and expensive care required for these wild animals.

“It is so fitting that we are launching this campaign in time for World Wildlife Day – a day where we celebrate the diversity of the animal kingdom and the contributions they make to our world and lives,” said Denise M. Verret, CEO & Zoo Director, L.A. Zoo. “The L.A. Zoo has a storied partnership with both federal and state agencies saving exotic animals from illegal ownership because of our unique and extensive expertise in animal care and health. As a partner of the Wildlife Trafficking Alliance and Southern California Confiscations Network, the zoo is the perfect place to educate Angelenos about this harmful industry, which takes place right here in our city, day-in and day-out, from LAX to the Port of Los Angeles.”

Some of the animal ambassadors for this campaign are American alligators Reggie and Tina, both of whom were previously illegally owned as pets, as well as Madagascar tortoises (reptile), Bali myna (bird), and ring-tailed lemurs (primate). Striking and bold red signs are located throughout the zoo that tells the species’ story and the challenges people face when purchasing these exotic animals as pets. More information about this campaign is available on the zoo’s website at lazoo.org/notapet and will also be highlighted on the Zoo’s social media @lazoo.

AZA and IFAW launched the national “Not a Pet” campaign to shed a spotlight on the illegal trade of live wild animals sold as pets in the U.S. while also highlighting the risk of disease emergence, spillover and spread caused by the legal and illegal live exotic pet trade. Learn more about the joint effort at the campaign’s website, notapet.net.

The Los Angeles Zoo is located at 5333 Zoo Dr. For information, visit lazoo.org.