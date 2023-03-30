L.A. moves ahead with right to counsel program for tenants

The Los Angeles City Council adopted a motion on March 22 calling for a report back on establishing a right to counsel ordinance and program for tenants facing eviction who can’t afford a lawyer to represent them.

The motion was introduced by Councilwoman Nithya Raman, 4th District, and co-presented by Councilmembers Katy Yaroslavsky, 5th District; Hugo Soto-Martinez, 13th District; Bob Blumenfield, 3rd District; Heather Hutt, 10th District; and Eunisses Hernandez, 1st District. Similar legislation approved in New York City and San Francisco has resulted in significantly reduced eviction filings and more people facing eviction staying in their homes, the council members said.

An estimated 30,000 eviction notices are filed annually in the city of Los Angeles. When tenants are unable to afford a lawyer, they frequently fail to contest an eviction notice, even if it’s unlawfully issued, officials said. Many eviction actions end in default judgments against tenants. In many cases, tenants may have been able to make successful arguments in court if they had representation, the council members said. The motion proposes offering free legal services to tenants facing eviction by creating a right to counsel program.

“When we talk about what it’s like to live in L.A., so often we are talking about a feeling of precariousness. And in particular, precariousness in housing. The feeling that at any time, with just a few bad breaks, you could lose your home,” Raman said. “What right to counsel is trying to do is end our era of precarity and move into one of stability – keeping people in their homes and combat the eviction-to-homelessness pipeline that has exacerbated the homeless crisis for years. We are finally building a city where, if you end up in a situation in which you could lose your housing, someone will be there to support you.”

“The best way to prevent homelessness is to keep people housed in the first place. Yet, too many tenants lose their homes simply because they can’t afford an attorney during eviction proceedings,” Yaroslavsky said. “By establishing a right to counsel for tenants, the city of Los Angeles will start to level the playing field for so many renters in Los Angeles facing eviction and keep more Angelenos housed.”

The motion instructs the Los Angeles Housing Department, with assistance from the city attorney and any other city departments, to report back within 60 days with recommendations for establishing a right to counsel ordinance and program for tenants. The proposal calls for offering coverage to tenants living at 80% of the area median income or below. The motion also calls for requiring landlords to provide notice to tenants of the right to counsel, and the LAHD to work with designated community groups to engage and educate tenants about their rights. The motion also calls for a cost analysis of implementing the program.

“After New York City passed their right to counsel law, 84% of renters represented by city lawyers were able to remain in their homes,” Soto-Martínez added. “That shows us we can limit needless evictions and prevent hardworking families from falling into homelessness.”