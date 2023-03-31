KCCLA ‘celebrates’ with new exhibit

The Korean Cultural Center, in partnership with the L.A. Art Show, presents “Celebration,” a special exhibition running from April 6-28 commemorating the 70th anniversary of the ROK-U.S. Alliance.

The exhibit will open with a reception at the Korean Cultural Center Art Gallery on Thursday, April 6, from 6:30-9 p.m. The exhibition will include 50 individual artworks by ZiBEZI and The Producer BDB.

ZiBEZI’s free-style painting with improvised inspiration and imagination drew attention from Bong Joon Ho, director of the film “Parasite.” The artist uses a variety of materials including markers and acrylics to create his works.

The Producer BDB (Bryan Avila), a pop artist, explores the interplay between different cultures by mixing historical icons with modern fashion. By juxtaposing the elements, he creates a cross-cultural dialogue that celebrates the richness and diversity of the human experience.

“It is more meaningful that this special exhibition is held in partnership with the L.A. Art Show to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the ROK-U.S. Alliance,” KCCLA director Sangwon Jung said. “With this exhibition as an opportunity, we can continue to cooperate with the L.A. Art Show, L.A.’s largest and longest-running art fair, to spread the charm and excellence of Korean Art (K-Art) through Korea-U.S. artist exchange programs, and by raising awareness of Korean art.”

The Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles is located at 5505 Wilshire Blvd. For information, visit kccla.org.