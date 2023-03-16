March 16, 2023

Jewish Community Foundation welcomes new president and CEO

photo courtesy of the Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles

Rabbi Aaron B. Lerner, left, the new president and chief executive officer of the Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles, recently shared a lighthearted moment with his predecessor, Marvin I. Schotland, during a transition meeting. Lerner, who assumed the leadership position at the foundation in January, previously worked at Hillel at UCLA, where he was executive director for nearly a decade. Schotland, who became president and CEO emeritus, presided from 1989 until his recent retirement at the foundation, the largest manager of charitable assets for Los Angeles Jewish philanthropists, stewarding more than $1.3 billion on behalf of 1,400 donor families. For information, visit jewishfoundationla.org.





