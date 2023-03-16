Jewish Community Foundation welcomes new president and CEO

Rabbi Aaron B. Lerner, left, the new president and chief executive officer of the Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles, recently shared a lighthearted moment with his predecessor, Marvin I. Schotland, during a transition meeting. Lerner, who assumed the leadership position at the foundation in January, previously worked at Hillel at UCLA, where he was executive director for nearly a decade. Schotland, who became president and CEO emeritus, presided from 1989 until his recent retirement at the foundation, the largest manager of charitable assets for Los Angeles Jewish philanthropists, stewarding more than $1.3 billion on behalf of 1,400 donor families. For information, visit jewishfoundationla.org.