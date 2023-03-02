Hollywood Bowl named ‘Concert Venue of the Year’

The Hollywood Bowl, one of the leading outdoor music venues in the world and the summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, was honored on Feb. 22 as the Outdoor Concert Venue of the Year at the 34th annual Pollstar Awards at the Beverly Hilton.

This award has now been bestowed on the iconic venue 16 times, and, in 2021, the Hollywood Bowl was also awarded Amphitheatre of the Decade at the 32nd Pollstar Awards. These distinctions reaffirm the Hollywood Bowl as a premier destination for performers and audiences alike.

Renowned for its exquisite setting, the Hollywood Bowl plays host to a tremendous range of artists, from classical and jazz to rock and reggae to iconic film music and special presentations of musical theater. In 2022, the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association celebrated the Hollywood Bowl’s centennial season with over 100 concerts, including 10 with music and artistic director Gustavo Dudamel, and shows featuring Diana Ross, Gwen Stefani, Duran Duran, Ricky Martin, Kenny Loggins with Jim Messina, A.R. Rahman, John Fogerty, a-ha, Sheryl Crow, UB40, Boyz II Men, TLC, Grace Jones, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, The Gipsy Kings, Flying Lotus, CHVRCHES, Pentatonix and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra led by Thomas Wilkins.

Special presentations by the LA Phil included the July 4th Fireworks Spectacular with Steve Martin and Martin Short, the Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko; film nights with live orchestra, including the Oscar-winning “Amadeus”; the annual Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks; classical superstars including Lang Lang, Joshua Bell, Seong-Jin Cho and dancers from Paris Opera Ballet; tributes to Bowl Legends with special guests Billie Eilish and Debbie Harry; Broadway musical Kinky Boots by Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fierstein; John Williams conducting three nights of his iconic film music; and Herbie Hancock, the LA Phil’s creative chair for Jazz. The team of Live Nation-Hewitt Silva also brought a star-studded lineup to the Bowl in 2022 that included Rod Stewart, Andrea Bocelli, Halsey, Pitbull, Stevie Nicks, New Order & Pet Shop Boys, The Who, and Florence and the Machine.

Subscription renewals are currently available online at hollywoodbowl.com or by phone at (323)850-2000. “Create Your Own” packages will be available Tuesday, March 14 and the Hollywood Bowl Box Office opens for single-ticket sales Tuesday, May 2. For information, visit hollywoodbowl.com. The Hollywood Bowl is located at 2301 N. Highland Ave.