The Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz and the U.S. Department of Education will offer a free online jazz program on Tuesday, April 4, at 10 a.m. featuring the Institute’s Peer-to-Peer Jazz Quintet. A group gifted music students from Baltimore, New York and Washington, D.C. public high schools will perform, along with jazz trumpet recording artist Terell Stafford and jazz educator Dr. J.B. Dyas. Livestreaming available at hancockinstitute.org.