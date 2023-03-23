Groundlings gets cookin’

The Groundlings Theatre & School held a special edition of its “Cookin’ with GAS” improv show on March 16 as part of a month-long celebration for its 30th anniversary.

The show was performed by current Groundlings, alumni & Sunday Company members including Matt Cook (“The Greatest Beer Run Ever”), David Crabb (“Bad Kid”), Michael McDonald (“MAD TV”), Nicole Parker (“Disaster Movie”), Jim Rash (“Community”), Leonard Robinson (“Insecure”), Jeremy Rowley (“iCarly”), Greg Worswick (“Bridesmaids”), and Cedric Yarbrough (“Lucky Hank”).

For information about the Groundlings, visit groundlings .com. The Groundlings is located at 7307 Melrose Ave.