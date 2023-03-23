Gloria Cheng in concert

Gloria Cheng presents “Looking Above,” with music by and dedicated to beloved friends and collaborators from her remarkable career, on Tuesday, March 28, at 8 p.m. at the Colburn School’s Zipper Concert Hall. Cheng will offer two special rarities, an unpublished work that composer Pierre Boulez wrote for her to perform at her wedding titled “Court dérives à partir d’Éclat,” and “Sonata in Darkness” by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino, which Cheng performed in “The Batman” (2022) film. Tickets start at $25. 200 S. Grand Ave. pianospheres.org.