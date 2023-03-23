March 23, 2023

Gloria Cheng in concert

Gloria Cheng presents “Looking Above,” with music by and dedicated to beloved friends and collaborators from her remarkable career, on Tuesday, March 28, at 8 p.m. at the Colburn School’s Zipper Concert Hall. Cheng will offer two special rarities, an unpublished work that composer Pierre Boulez wrote for her to perform at her wedding titled “Court dérives à partir d’Éclat,” and “Sonata in Darkness” by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino, which Cheng performed in “The Batman” (2022) film. Tickets start at $25. 200 S. Grand Ave. pianospheres.org.





