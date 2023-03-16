General admission tickets to MADE in Beverly Hills now on sale

Tickets for the new MADE (Modern Architecture Design Experience) in Beverly Hills festival, which will be held May 4-7, are on sale to the public.

The architecture and design festival will feature more than 20 events including an opening night reception at the historic Greystone Mansion and Gardens, art, architecture and garden tours, a fashion show and luncheon, lectures, films and festival-centered nightlife. Attendees can tour and explore the art, architecture, design and landscapes of Beverly Hills.

For a full schedule of events and to purchase tickets, visit made.modtix.com.