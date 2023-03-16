March 16, 2023

General admission tickets to MADE in Beverly Hills now on sale

Tickets for the new MADE (Modern Architecture Design Experience) in Beverly Hills festival, which will be held May 4-7, are on sale to the public.

The architecture and design festival will feature more than 20 events including an opening night reception at the historic Greystone Mansion and Gardens, art, architecture and garden tours, a fashion show and luncheon, lectures, films and festival-centered nightlife. Attendees can tour and explore the art, architecture, design and landscapes of Beverly Hills.

For a full schedule of events and to purchase tickets, visit made.modtix.com.





Previous Post
‘The Science of Happiness’
Next Post
WeHo agencies help keep St. Patrick’s Day safe




You might also like




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize