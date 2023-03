Join fiber aficionados for a Fiber Maker’s Circle on Sunday, March 5, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Fiber Maker’s Circles connect people who share a passion for stitching. Bring a knit, crochet, embroidery or hand sewing project and be inspired by textile art in the exhibition “New Abstracts: Recent Acquisitions.” The circle is hosted by Andell Family Sundays and is open to all skill levels. 5905 Wilshire Blvd. lacma.org.