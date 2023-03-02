Family film

Families are invited to the Hammer Museum for the film “Shiloh” (1996) on Sunday, March 5, at 11 a.m. Marty Preston’s family has barely enough food and room for themselves, but when Marty finds an abused beagle, Shiloh, in the woods, he’s willing to go to almost any length to protect the animal. Based on the award winning novel by Phyllis Reynolds Naylor, “Shiloh” explores the value of compassion and the complexities of doing the right thing. 10899 Wilshire Blvd. (310)443-7000, hammer.ucla.edu.