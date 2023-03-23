Exhibit addresses environmental impact at Music Center

The Music Center will host “Our Common Home,” a large-scale interactive exhibition addressing people’s impact on the environment, as the second public art exhibit to be presented by TMC Arts’ Digital Innovation Initiative. Created by Montreal-based digital art studio Iregular, “Our Common Home” will make its Los Angeles premiere on Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center and be presented on select evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in March and April.

Visible on the plaza’s two 12’ x 20’ LED screens and supported by cameras, “Our Common Home” will track participants’ facial expressions and abstract movements to generate digital artworks in real time. For example, participants can engage in movements and gestures to create differently sized and shaped icebergs that float away and disappear in the distance, or use their facial expressions to depict fountains of trash pouring out of giant reflections of their own faces, conveying the waste generated by overconsumption.

“The Music Center is thrilled to introduce Angelenos to a revolutionary example of interactive art that will get them moving and, simultaneously, encourage them to think critically about their intimate connections with our planet,” said Rachel S. Moore, CEO and president of The Music Center. “Because there are so many views on climate change, it is a topic that deserves more attention, and The Music Center is proud to provide an artistic experience to inspire dialogue about this vital issue.”

Display dates include March 17, 18, 23, 24, 25, 30, 31 and April 1, 6, 7, 8 and 22.

The four interactive experiences are extended online by a fifth collaborative artwork titled THE SUN. Full details about the project may be found at ourcommonhome.art.

Although this installation uses proprietary facial and gesture tracking technology, it does not collect data in the form of individuals’ faces or other identifying information. The Music Center is committed to ensuring the privacy of our visitors. Visit musiccenter.org/privacy for information.

For information about The Music Center’s presentation of “Our Common Home,” visit musiccenter.org/ourcommonhome. For information about The Music Center’s Digital Innovation Initiative, visit musiccenter.org/DII. The Music Center is located at 135 N. Grand Ave.