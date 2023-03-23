Disney brings back fan favorites to El Capitan

-
Tickets are on sale now for Disney’s “The Princess Diaries,” “The Parent Trap” (1998) and “Freaky Friday” as part of the El Capitan Theatre’s Throwback Film Festival presented by Disney+ this March and April.
Guests can attend the Royal Double Feature and see both “The Princess Diaries” and “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement” on Saturday, March 25 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $30 and include admission to both movies, a souvenir credential, a small popcorn and a drink.
Moviegoers can see both “The Parent Trap” (1961) and “The Parent Trap” (1998) at the Double Trouble Double Feature on Saturday, April 1 at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 and include admission to both movies, a souvenir credential a small popcorn and a drink.
A Mega Pack is available for $60 includes tickets to “The Princess Diaries,” “The Parent Trap” (1998) and “Freaky Friday,” as well as one small popcorn and one drink for each movie. Call 1-(800)DISNEY-6 to purchase.
Daily showtimes for “The Princess Diaries” March 24 through 30 are 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. with additional 10 a.m. showtimes Friday through Sunday.
Showtimes for “The Parent Trap” (1998) March 31 through April 5 are 1:15 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. with additional 10 a.m. showtimes Friday through Sunday.
Showtimes for “Freaky Friday” April 6 through 9 are 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. with additional 10 a.m. showtimes Friday through Sunday.
Tickets are $16 for adults and $13 for children and seniors. Tickets are on sale now at elcapitantickets.com and fandango.com /el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Dates and showtimes are subject to change.
