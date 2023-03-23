Disney brings back fan favorites to El Capitan

Tickets are on sale now for Disney’s “The Princess Diaries,” “The Parent Trap” (1998) and “Freaky Friday” as part of the El Capitan Theatre’s Throwback Film Festival presented by Disney+ this March and April.

Guests can attend the Royal Double Feature and see both “The Princess Diaries” and “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement” on Saturday, March 25 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $30 and include admission to both movies, a souvenir credential, a small popcorn and a drink.

Moviegoers can see both “The Parent Trap” (1961) and “The Parent Trap” (1998) at the Double Trouble Double Feature on Saturday, April 1 at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 and include admission to both movies, a souvenir credential a small popcorn and a drink.

A Mega Pack is available for $60 includes tickets to “The Princess Diaries,” “The Parent Trap” (1998) and “Freaky Friday,” as well as one small popcorn and one drink for each movie. Call 1-(800)DISNEY-6 to purchase.

Daily showtimes for “The Princess Diaries” March 24 through 30 are 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. with additional 10 a.m. showtimes Friday through Sunday.

Showtimes for “The Parent Trap” (1998) March 31 through April 5 are 1:15 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. with additional 10 a.m. showtimes Friday through Sunday.

Showtimes for “Freaky Friday” April 6 through 9 are 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. with additional 10 a.m. showtimes Friday through Sunday.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $13 for children and seniors. Tickets are on sale now at elcapitantickets.com and fandango.com /el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Dates and showtimes are subject to change.