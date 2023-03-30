Discussion series on Migration

UCLA Library is hosting a discussion series titled “Diasporas: Transnational Migrations, Spaces and Identities” beginning on Tuesday, April 4, at 10 a.m. and continuing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout April. The topics will include Los Angeles diasporas, queer migrations and the reworking of traditional practices. Despite border restrictions, human movement has historically occurred throughout the world. The six-part series brings together experts, academics, artists and organizers to discuss reasons why people migrate, and to examine the experiences of migrants and their descendants. Admission is free, reservations are required. Some of the events will be held via Zoom and others will be held in UCLA’s Charles E. Young Research Library, 280 Charles E. Young Drive, North. ucla.in/3JRcuXQ.