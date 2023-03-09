‘Culture Box’ exhibition on display at KCCLA

The Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles and National Folk Museum of Korea will present a collection of exhibition and experience installations entitled “Korean Culture Box Exhibition” through March 24 at the Korean Cultural Center Art Gallery, located at 5505 Wilshire Blvd.

The collection of exhibition /experience installations introduce various aspects of Korean culture, including history and language, to the general public. It consists of four boxes in total – beginning with the Annyeong box, which introduces the Korean alphabet (Hangul), followed by the Sarangbang and Anbang boxes which showcase the living spaces of men and for women in traditional homes, and finally, Hanbok box where visitors can try on traditional Korean clothing.

“Under the theme of traditional Korean culture, these installations showcase the lives of men and women in traditional Korean society and will help to shed light on the experiences of Koreans during the Joseon Dynasty at a glance,” director Sangwon Jung said. “We also hope that these installations help to spread Korean (Hallyu) content that can be enjoyed by everyone who already likes K-pop, as well as anyone interested in learning about traditional cultures, and those who are new to Korean culture.”

The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, visit kccla.org. The Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles is located at 5505 Wilshire Blvd.