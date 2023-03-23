Climate protesters march through Beverly Hills

As the rain momentarily stopped and the sun began to shine on March 21, Deborah Pearl led a group of dozens of climate activists, most of them over 60, in a chant while marching through Beverly Hills to protest banks funding fossil fuel projects.

“I hear the voice of my great granddaughter saying ‘climate justice now.’ The people gonna run like the water, we’re gonna shut this system down,” Pearl said, as the crowd sang along.

The activists gathered in Beverly Gardens Park to join in a day of protest led by Third Act, an environmental group composed of older Americans, which was hosting similar demonstrations across the country.

Phil Glosserman, co-chair of Third Act’s Southern California chapter, became involved with the organization after wildfires prevented him from visiting his daughter in Humboldt County, he said.

“I just thought, ‘This is getting personal now,’” Glosserman said. “I have a great deal of compassion for the young people who are growing up in a world that is quite different than the one I grew up in.”

Third Act was started by famed environmentalist Bill McKibben, and it aims to mobilize baby boomers who have “untapped” power to affect change, Glosserman said. Baby boomers often have excess leisure time, and they also own approximately 70% of assets in the United States, giving them leverage over the banks funding fossil fuel projects, he added.

Collectively, Citi Bank, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Chase have invested $1 trillion into fossil fuels, and the March 21 protests were aimed at pressuring the banks to curtail the investments, according to the Third Act website. As part of Third Act’s campaign, more than 17,000 people have pledged to divest their money from banks, Glosserman said.

He said that forcing banks to change their ways is not impossible, and he pointed to HSBC as evidence. The bank, Europe’s largest, has said it will no longer fund fossil fuel projects, Glosserman said.

“[This] is just the opening salvo in this campaign to bring attention to the banks’ role in prolonging and worsening our climate crisis. We’re planning more actions and will do more in the future until banks get the message,” he said. “We will not let up on this.”

The organizers chose to stage the protest in the Golden Triangle because the four banks all have offices in the area, Glosserman said. After gathering by the Beverly Hills sign on Santa Monica Boulevard, the protesters marched down Beverly Drive before turning onto Wilshire Boulevard, chanting songs, carrying banners and stopping for photos in front of bank offices. A delegation of activists entered the banks to explain their cause to the managers inside, Glosserman said.

Protester Emily Glick said she was encouraged by the collective action.

“If we can make banks change their policies and stop funding oil and gas, that’s going to make such a big, enormous change that none of us could accomplish through our own individual act,” she said. “There’s so much emphasis on individual actions … and that’s all great, but it’s really a drop in the bucket compared to stopping banks from funding oil and gas,” she said.