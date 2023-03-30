Children’s art

Visitors of all ages are invited to explore the art of brush painting on Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. in the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s Boone Children’s Gallery. Show your creativity with friendly and helpful staff who will introduce painting techniques and offer tips. High chairs are available for very young artists. No prior art-making experience is necessary. 5905 Wilshire Blvd. lacma.org.