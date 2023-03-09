Cellist debuts at The Wallis

A recipient of the 2022 Chamber Music America’s Michael Jaffee Visionary Award, cellist Seth Parker Woods will make his Wallis debut March 9. Woods has established a reputation as a versatile artist straddling several genres. In addition to solo performances, he has appeared with ensembles and symphonies around the globe. A fierce advocate for contemporary arts, Woods has collaborated and worked with a wide array of artists ranging from the genres of classical, rock, and visual arts. Woods has also recently joined the faculty at the Thornton School of Music at USC.

A pre-concert conversation will be moderated by classical California KUSC’s Brian Lauritzen starting at 6:30 p.m. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and information, visit thewallis.org/seth-parker-woods-cello. The Wallis is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd.