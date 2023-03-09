Catalina Jazz Club welcomes Gina Zollman

The Catalina Jazz Club will present the debut album release of “Gina Zollman: Anywhere With You” on Wednesday, March 22, at 8:30 p.m.

Singer and songwriter Zollman will perform with a five-piece band consisting of Steven Applegate and Bill Cantos on piano, Jennifer Leitham on bass, Dave Tull on drums and Merek Szpakiewicz on cello. Vocalist and off-Broadway performer Tod Macofsky will make a special guest appearance. The show will be directed by Broadway performer and dancer Douglas Graham (“CATS,” “Bob Fosse’s Dancin’”).

“I’m having the time of my life releasing this CD. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, and now I’m getting around to doing it,” Zollman said. “I’m unleashing my creativity in this new passion project and loving every minute. This album is really close to my heart. The songs on my album I’ve sung on stages across [Southern California]. I chose them for very personal reasons, because they spoke to me and tell my truth. They are the harvest of my singing life.”

Zollman will perform favorites including “Someone To Watch Over Me,” “My Romance,” “I Get Along Without You Very Well,” “How Are Things in Glocca Morra?” and “A Nightingale Sang In Berkeley Square.” She will also introduce self-penned original and special novelty songs.

General admission tickets are $20. The Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 Sunset Blvd. For information, visit catalinajazzclub.com.