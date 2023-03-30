Bulgari Hotel project is a bad idea

Re “Vote on Bulgari Hotel project moves forward in council,” March 23 issue

Listening to the public comments during the Los Angeles City Council PLUM Committee meeting and vote revealed everything you need to know about this proposed project.

The vast majority of the pro-hotel callers were labor union people reading from prepared scripts, while the voices in opposition were from the people who actually live in the canyon, and environmental groups.

The message is clear: short term benefits, temporary jobs in exchange for permanent problems that will jeopardize not only the residents of the canyon but the entire city. Those problems include loss of fire safety, nightmare traffic, 24-hour seven-days-a-week noise, wildlife and green space destruction, and a terrible precedent for future development in the Santa Monica Mountains that will live long after those workers return to their homes.

This is not even a remotely reasonable exchange: Temporary jobs for permanent destruction and permanent problems that will cost the city millions of dollars while making Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy even more wealthy.

I trust the Los Angeles City Council will see that this is a foolish exchange of values and one that hurts everyone.

Rodney Kemerer

Beverly Hills