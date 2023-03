The Brasil Guitar Duo will perform its classical repertoire on Saturday, March 25, at 7 p.m. in Cammilleri Hall at the USC Brain and Creativity Institute. The Da Camera Society welcomes Brazilian guitarists Douglas Lora and João Luiz, who have been performing together for over two decades. The performance will include music by Piazzolla, Gismonti and Brouwer. Tickets start at $75. 3620 McClintock Ave. l.ead.me/mar25dcs.