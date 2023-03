The Independent Writers of Southern California is hosting “Book Marketing in 2023,” a webinar on Monday, March 6, at noon, via Zoom. Book marketing expert Dan Blank will provide a forecast for the publishing market in the coming year, guidance on avoiding common mistakes in marketing and ways to make the process meaningful. Admission is free for members; $20 for nonmembers. The program will be replayed at 7 p.m. iwosc.org.