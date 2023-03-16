Big Sunday honors Canter’s, others at gala

Big Sunday will hold at its eighth annual gala on Thursday, March 23, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Candela, 831 S. La Brea Ave.

The nonprofit will honor benefactors including Marc Canter, of Canter’s Deli; Lauren Pomerantz, an Emmy Award winning television writer, and her wife Elizabeth Higgins Clark, also a writer; and Live Nation. Big Sunday connects people through helping, hosting numerous events annually that benefit seniors, schools, veterans and people experiencing homelessness.

“Over the past 20 years, I’ve watched the Big Sunday community come together to help others,” Canter said. “The impact they make is truly incredible.”

“Big Sunday gives Los Angeles a good name. No project is too small and no issue is too big for them to tackle,” Clark and Pomerantz said. “They make it easy for people to help one another, and somehow manage to make a major metropolis feel like a small community.”

“Live Nation has been a proud friend of Big Sunday for over eight years and we look forward to continuing to support them,” read a statement by a Live Nation spokesperson.

Tickets and sponsorships are available by visiting bigsunday.org.