BHHS students nominated for presidential honor

Beverly Hills High School students Miles Kottler and Alexandra Bakshian have been nominated to participate in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors.

Kottler and Bakshian are part of the 5,000 candidates for the program selected out of the 3.6 million students expected to graduate from high school this year.

Scholars are selected on the basis of superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in community and school activities.

The Commission on Presidential Scholars, a group of up to 32 eminent citizens appointed by President Joe Biden, will select the finalists, and the U.S. Department of Education will announce the scholars in May. U.S. Presidential Scholars are honored for their accomplishments during the National Recognition Program each June. To commemorate their achievement, the Scholars are awarded the Presidential Scholars Medallion.

“An achievement of this magnitude is nothing short of outstanding. We are so proud of both Miles and Alexandra for their dedication and hard work. They exemplify the definition of our BHUSD mission statement, Educational Excellence,” said Superintendent Dr. Michael Bregy.