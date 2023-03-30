BHHS raises funds for student’s cancer treatment

Beverly Hills High School soccer coach Michael Holzer is hosting a soccer camp fundraiser to help Zoe Suder, a 15-year-old on the BHHS women’s soccer team, fight osteosarcoma cancer.

Boys and girls ages 6-18 are encouraged to sign up for the game on April 8 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at BHHS. Registration costs $100, and all proceeds go to Suder’s cancer treatment.

To register, contact Holzer at (213)663-6486, or email coachmichaelholzer@gmail.com