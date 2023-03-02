March 2, 2023

Beverly Hills Chamber

The Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce is holding its March Networking Breakfast on Friday, March 10, from 8:30-10 a.m. Join chamber members, local professionals and community leaders to collaborate, build business and learn about events. Admission is $30 for members, $50 for non-members. Location to be announced. 9850 Wilshire Blvd. members.beverlyhillschamber.com.





Previous Post
LA Phil announces diverse and innovative season at Walt Disney Concert Hall
Next Post
Zarębski Piano Duo




You might also like




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize