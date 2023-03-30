Assistance League helps girls find the perfect dress for prom

The Assistance League of Los Angeles is holding its Prom Day 2023 event on March 30, providing underprivileged high school girls who are experiencing homelessness or are in foster care a chance to select the perfect dress.

Approximately 200 students attending Los Angeles Unified School District schools were pre-selected for the event. They shop at a pop-up boutique for dresses, shoes, accessories and makeup. The annual event allows them to participate in prom night, an opportunity they might not have otherwise due to costs. The event also instills a sense of confidence, hope and belonging in the young women, each of whom is facing adversity.

“Prom night is one of the most anticipated high school experiences for many students. However, this event comes with a hefty price tag,” Assistance League of Los Angeles CEO Melanie Merians said. “From dresses to shoes to makeup and jewelry, the costs associated with attending prom can be a true pain point for impoverished youth. Assistance League of Los Angeles is elated to provide these students with everything they need to have a memorable prom night.”

The Assistance League has helped more than 1,450 students attend their high school prom through the program. The event is made possible by contributions from the Assistance League of Los Angeles members, volunteers, staff and donors, including McDonald’s owners and operators of Southern California.

For information, visit assistanceleaguela.org/prom-day.