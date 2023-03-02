Art show cancer benefit

Thinkspace Projects is holding a special group exhibition titled “F CANCER” benefitting the American Cancer Society from Saturday, March 4, through Saturday, March 25. Gallery co-founder Shawn Hosner was recently diagnosed with stage four breast cancer. Thinkspace Projects is holding the show to raise awareness about the importance of early cancer detection, with 25% of each sale being donated to the American Cancer Society. The special group show will display work by Alex Face, Audrey Kawasaki, Giorgiko, Perez Bros, RYOL, Brian Viveros and Kayla Mahaffey. An opening reception will be held on March 4 from 6-10 p.m. with DJs and refreshments. 4207-4217 W. Jefferson Blvd. thinkspaceprojects.com.