Art of Anish Kapoor

Regen Projects will open a new exhibit of large-scale paintings by artist Anish Kapoor on Saturday, March 4. Over the last 40 years, Kapoor has engaged a diverse range of media and materials to probe the qualities and contradictions of form and perception. It is the artist’s seventh exhibition with the gallery since 1992 and the first devoted entirely to his painting practice. An opening reception will be held on March 4 from 6-8 p.m. 6750 Santa Monica Blvd. (310)276-5424, regenprojects.com.