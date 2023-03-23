Allen honors Iranian-American leader Zar as Woman of the Year

In a floor ceremony in the California State Senate on March 20, California Sen. Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) recognized Maryam S. Zar as the 24th Senate District’s Woman of the Year.

An attorney, the Iranian-born Zar is an advocate for human rights and the women’s movement currently taking place in Iran. She is president of the Pacific Palisades Community Council, chair of the Westside Regional Alliance of Councils Land Use and Planning Committee, secretary of her local park advisory board and board chair at her community YMCA.

“This past year, the courageous women of Iran have taken to the streets fighting for their rights. Here in the United States, Persian-American women have led the fight to make sure their struggle is not ignored,” Allen said. “Maryam has been a leader in this effort. Her leadership builds upon years of community service in the Palisades and broader L.A. region. She has been putting in the hard work of finding local solutions for homelessness, leading the community council with strength and energy. I’m proud to name her [the 24th District’s] Woman of the Year for 2023.”

Zar moved to the United States in 1979 and earned a bachelor’s degree from Boston University and a juris doctorate from Pepperdine University. In 1992, she returned to Iran as a news correspondent in the face of a patriarchy that did not welcome women in the workplace. In 2010, she established Womenfound to promote awareness of the plight of women around the world.

“I’m thrilled to be receiving this accolade from Sen. Ben Allen, who is a pleasure to work with and represents the kind of public servant all districts should be lucky enough to have,” Zar said. “This year, with the Woman Life Freedom movement for civil rights inspired by women in Iran underway, the Woman of the Year award is particularly meaningful to me and I’m grateful and humbled to have been chosen.”