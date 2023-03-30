AKASHA dine-in Seder

Akasha Richmond and partner Alan Schulman present their annual Passover Seder on April 6 at AKASHA. Rabbi Mark Borovitz leads the service for guests attending the second night of the holiday. Reception begins at 6:15 p.m., followed by an informal service and complete dinner starting at 7 p.m. Tickets for the seder include food, wine and beverages at $145 per person. The price is $65 for children under 10. Reserved ticketing is available on TOCK. View the complete menu and take-out options at akasharestaurant.com. 9543 Culver Blvd., (310)845-1700.