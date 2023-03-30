By / March 29, 2023

AKASHA dine-in Seder

AKASHA will host its annual Passover Seder on April 6. (photo courtesy of AKASHA)

Akasha Richmond and partner Alan Schulman present their annual Passover Seder on April 6 at AKASHA. Rabbi Mark Borovitz leads the service for guests attending the second night of the holiday. Reception begins at 6:15 p.m., followed by an informal service and complete dinner starting at 7 p.m. Tickets for the seder include food, wine and beverages at $145 per person. The price is $65 for children under 10. Reserved ticketing is available on TOCK. View the complete menu and take-out options at akasharestaurant.com. 9543 Culver Blvd., (310)845-1700.





Previous Post
BHHS raises funds for student’s cancer treatment
Next Post
Win a chance to open a business at the Original Farmers Market




You might also like




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize