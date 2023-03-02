‘Afternoon Tea’ held in honor of International Women’s Day

In honor of International Women’s Day, the 7th annual Visionary Women’s Afternoon Tea sponsored by Alzheimer’s Los Angeles returns in person on Wednesday, March 8, at the London West Hollywood. The in-person event will be hosted by actress Sharon Lawrence (“Dynasty,” “Shameless”).

Alzheimer’s LA’s annual Visionary Women’s event highlights the harsh fact that women are disproportionately affected by Alzheimer’s at a significantly higher rate than men. Alzheimer’s is now the third leading cause of death for older women in Los Angeles. Two-thirds of those affected by Alzheimer’s are women – that’s 3.8 million women, including over 113,000 that live in Los Angeles County. In addition, women make up the majority of caregivers for those living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

This year’s Breaking Boundaries Award will be dedicated to Nancy Paulikas in memorium and accepted on her behalf by her husband Kirk Moody and her parents George and Joan Paulikas. Paulikas, a former Manhattan Beach resident who was living with early-onset Alzheimer’s, disappeared in 2016 after wandering away from her family at LACMA. The two-year search ended in tragedy when her remains were found in the Santa Monica Mountains. Her family’s harrowing experience turned into a full advocacy effort to prevent other families from experiencing similar tragedies and culminated with the founding of the LA Found program which tracks and brings home people with cognitive impairment who are at higher risks of wandering. L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn, 4th District, who helped in the search for Nancy and championed the LA Found program, will receive the Impact Award. The program will also recognize local caregiver Marisela Diaz with the Caring Hearts Award.

“Alzheimer’s truly is a women’s health issue,” said Randi Jones, event chair and Alzheimer’s LA Board member. “Women are more likely to be diagnosed, and women make up the overwhelming majority of caregivers in our community. Caring for a person with Alzheimer’s disease can have high physical, emotional and financial costs. With the funds raised from this event, Alzheimer’s LA provides support, education and emergency assistance to caregivers on the brink of exhaustion.”

Tickets are available for purchase until Wednesday, March 1 at alzheimersla.org/visionary.