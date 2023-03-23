UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance is holding “32 Sounds,” an immersive documentary and sensory experience from filmmaker Sam Green on Saturday, March 25, at 8 p.m. in the Theatre at Ace Hotel. “32 Sounds” explores the elemental phenomenon of sound. The film is a meditation on the power of sound’s ability to bend time, cross borders and profoundly shape perception of the world. Green provides live narration, accompanied by music by JD Samson of Le Tigre. Headphones will be provided to create a binaural sound mix, adding a new and immersive element to the live documentary. Tickets start at $50. 929 S. Broadway. (310)825-2101, cap.ucla.edu.