Yaroslavsky visits Sixth Street encampment to offer help

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Katy Young Yaroslavsky, 5th District, visited a homeless encampment on Sixth Street near Fairfax Avenue on Feb. 5 to assess the situation and ensure people living at the site are receiving services.

The councilwoman joined members of Fairfax Mutual Aid, which provided sanitation kits and hygiene items. Approximately 10 tents are located on the sidewalk along Sixth Street, north of the Academy Museum. The city has taken an outreach-first approach as opposed to sweeping encampments, and plans call for more services to be offered at the site in the coming days. The effort on Feb. 5 focused on providing basic necessities to people living in the encampment. Yaroslavsky wanted people to know that the city is concerned about their welfare and that she is working on getting them into housing, spokesman Leo Daube said.

“Our homelessness outreach team has been on the ground every day to connect services, find housing and identify short- and long-term solutions for unhoused residents living in the encampment,” Daube added. “It’s heartbreaking to see the level of suffering of people living there. This location has been a priority for us.”