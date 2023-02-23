WeHo seeks applicants for summer recreation jobs

West Hollywood is holding its annual summer temporary employment recruitment for the city’s Recreation Services Division and is seeking enthusiastic and motivated individuals to fill positions at the West Hollywood Park Aquatic and Recreation Center and Plummer Park Community Center. Open positions include temporary recreation leader (camp counselor), lifeguard and aquatics aide.

The positions offer many benefits such as flexible schedules, fun and creative working environments, and paid on-the-job training. Qualifying applicants for temporary recreation leader and recreation aide will be invited to a mandatory group interview on Saturday, March 25. The group interview will consist of an oral individual interview and group activities in which participants will be rated on teamwork, leadership and creativity.

Qualifying applicants for temporary lifeguard and aquatics aide positions will be invited to an interview with the recreation department’s leadership, and candidates for the lifeguard position will be invited to take a water skills assessment and swim proficiency test. The first round of interviews and swim tests will be held on Tuesday, April 4.

For information and to apply, visit weho.org/jobs.