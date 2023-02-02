Download Latest Issue
“The suppression of the bourgeois state by the proletarian state is impossible without a violent revolution.”
Vladimir Illyich Lenin
1876-1924
“The State and Revolution”
1918
*source: Bartlett’s Familiar Quotations
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *
Website
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Δ
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply