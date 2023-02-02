February 1, 2023

Vladimir Illyich Lenin

“The suppression of the bourgeois state by the proletarian state is impossible without a violent revolution.”

 

Vladimir Illyich Lenin

1876-1924

 

“The State and Revolution”

1918

*source: Bartlett’s Familiar Quotations





