Valentine’s meditation

Writer, filmmaker and artist Liz Goldwyn will lead a guided interactive meditation on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the Hammer Museum in celebration of Valentine’s Day and the release of her book “Sex, Health, and Consciousness: How to Reclaim Your Pleasure Potential.” The program aims to enhance a sense of self-love and love for others and community. Goldwyn will be joined by Soulei Goe, who will play sound bowls emitting frequencies that induce a state of tranquility. Admission is free. 10899 Wilshire Blvd. hammer.ucla.edu.