Visit Thinkspace Projects for four new solo and group exhibitions on display from Saturday, Feb. 4, through Saturday, Feb. 25. Numerous threads make the shows complementary to each other, including themes of childhood, memory, folklore and nostalgia. Works by artists Yasuhito Kawasaki, Nortisohi Mitsuuchi and Caroline Liu are featured in solo shows, along with a group show of works curated by the urban art agency City of Talents. An opening reception will be held on Feb. 4, from 6-10 p.m. Regular viewing hours are noon-6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. 4207 and 4217 W. Jefferson Blvd. thinkspaceprojects.com.