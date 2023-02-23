Theatre 40 hosts Monday play readings in Beverly Hills

Theatre 40 has announced the spring season of its Monday Night Theatre Appreciation Seminars, which begin on Feb. 27 and continue on March 13 and 27, and April 10 and 24 at Beverly Hills High School.

Dan Leslie will moderate the sessions. Play readings during the first four installments will be held in the third-floor teachers’ lounge at the high school, 241 S. Moreno Drive. The program on April 24 will be held in the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre on the first floor of the building.

On Feb. 27, the featured play will be “Gruesome Playground Injuries” by Rajiv Joseph. “The Feast” by Cory Finley, will be held on March 13, followed by “Yankee Tavern” by Steven Dietz on March 27, and “Any Given Monday” by Bruce Graham on April 10. On April 24, “Murder in the Studio” by Agatha Christie will spotlight three short radio plays by the “First Lady of Mystery.”

To access the teachers’ lounge, enter the underground parking area using a driveway at the intersection of Moreno and Durant drives. Admission is free; donations accepted. For information, visit theatre40.org.