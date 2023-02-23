The Wallis spotlights movies

Film @ The Wallis in association with Film Independent presents four enthralling programs for lovers of cinema and awards season aficionados, featuring celebrated stars from both behind and in front of the camera from Feb. 26 to March 1 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts’ Bram Goldsmith Theater. Highlights include a live read of Ruben Östlund’s Oscar-nominated film “Triangle of Sadness” and three “Directors Close-Up” programs, spotlighting some of the most highly regarded directors working today, among them Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”); Ellie Foumbi (“Our Father, the Devil”); Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”); Sarah Polley (“Women Talking”); and Halina Reijn (“Bodies Bodies Bodies”).

The series launches with “Directing Frame by Frame: Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson,” the co-directors of “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” which provides insights into the celebrated film’s hand-crafted stop-motion animation. They are joined by team members Georgina Hayns, director of character fabrication, and Brian Leif Hansen, animation supervisor on Feb. 26 at 5 p.m.

The second program, a live read of NEON’s Oscar-nominated “Triangle of Sadness,” which skewers the rich, features the film’s director Ruben Östlund directing a star-studded cast on Feb. 27 at 7:30 pm. The next event, “Casting and Directing Actors: Shrinking with Creator Jason Segel and Team,” spotlights the multi-talented actor, writer and producer Segel, joined by series director James Ponsoldt, casting directors, cast and key creative collaborators, exploring the process of bringing to the screen believable characters and memorable performances. The event will be held on Feb. 28 at 7:30 pm.

The slate of cinematic events concludes with “The Spirit of Independence,” featuring six of the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Award Best Director and Best Feature nominees: Todd Field (“Tár”); Foumbi (“Our Father, the Devil”); Kwan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”); Polley (“Women Talking”); Reijn (“Bodies Bodies Bodies”); and Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”). They will discuss their films and careers, and how they stay true to their personal artistic visions in the commercial marketplace on March 1 at 7:30 p.m. Each “Directors Close Up” event is approximately 90 minutes with no intermission, followed by a reception on the Promenade Terrace.

Tickets are $35 per program for the “Directors Close Up” series and $35 for the live read event ($20 per ticket for the live read program for Wallis subscribers and Film Independent Members). The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for information, call (310)746-4000 or visit thewallis.org/film-independent-presents-directors-close-up and thewallis.org/triangle-of-sadness-a-live-read.