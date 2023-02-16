The Ebell recognizes exemplary students with scholarships

The Ebell of Los Angeles celebrated the recipients of its Ebell/Flint Scholarship at a breakfast and discussion on Feb. 11. Thirty of the 54 awardees gathered with members of the Ebell at the organization’s historic campus.

The students will attend colleges and universities across Los Angeles County. They were selected in July and previously met Ebell members virtually on Zoom. The event on Feb. 11 marked the first time they met in person, and the first time the organization has held the breakfast during the past three years due to the pandemic.

The scholars gathered for a group photograph and introduced themselves. Carol Impara, professor of nutrition at Mt. San Antonio College, led a discussion on social media and its impact on life.

“We are delighted to meet these impressive scholars in person. It gives us such hope for the future and the next generation,” said Anne Lynch, director of scholarship for the Ebell of Los Angeles and chair of the selection committee. “We get to know them a bit through their applications and the interview process, and of course we are inspired by their stories as students, but nothing equals gathering in person, sharing a meal and hearing first-hand about their personal journeys and how they are achieving their educational goals.”

Launched in 1919 by the women of the Ebell, who valued education and knew that students often required help, the scholarship program grew with an additional donation in 1927 from the Charles Flint family. It has supported more than 5,000 undergraduates since its inception and has awarded more than $6 million.

“Through this scholarship, we seek to uplift the next generation and help them gain the knowledge and credentials to contribute to society and develop their skills and interests within an ever-evolving world,” Lynch said. “We hope to help level the playing field for students who otherwise would graduate with more debt, and have engaged in fewer enrichment experiences, like a second major, study abroad or research projects that give better funded students an advantage in seeking future graduate and employment opportunities.”

The scholarship program is open to students who currently reside in and attend private or public nonprofit colleges or universities in Los Angeles County. Recipient selection is based on financial need, academic achievement, community service and leadership efforts. Those attending four-year colleges and universities receive $5,000 per year and students attending community colleges receive $3,000 per year for up to three years or until graduation, whichever comes first.

Undergraduate students who meet the qualifications are encouraged to submit an application before the April 3 deadline for the 2023-24 scholarship program by visiting ebellofla.org/membership/ philanthropy/scholarship.