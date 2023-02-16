Supervisors approve tougher gun safety laws

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a series of motions on Feb. 7 to strengthen gun regulations in Los Angeles County and support federal gun safety legislation.

The motions authored by Board Chair Janice Hahn, 4th District; Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, 1st District; and Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, 3rd District, came in response to the mass shooting in Monterey Park on Jan. 21 that took the lives of 11 people.

“We know that blame for the gun violence epidemic lies with the failure of Congressional leaders to pass even the most basic federal gun laws. Because they have not acted, we have found actions we can take at the county level to protect lives,” Hahn said.

“We must do absolutely everything in our power to prevent and put an end to gun violence in our community. [These] motions do exactly that,” Horvath added. “I’m proud to advance common sense gun safety guidelines and to join my board colleagues in our continued demand to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.”

A motion authored by Hahn establishes ordinances to prohibit the sale of .50-caliber firearms and ammunition in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County and prohibit the possession of firearms on county property, with certain exceptions. The motion will also create an ordinance establishing a 1,000-foot buffer zone between firearm sellers and areas with children.

Horvath’s motion instructs county counsel to report back on an ordinance requiring all firearms to be securely stored in a locked container or disabled with a trigger lock, and to draft an ordinance that would mandate liability insurance for gun owners. The county will also examine the feasibility of implementing a gun database.