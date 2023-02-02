Super Bowl takeout at Madre

All three locations are offering a Super Bowl Package which feeds four people and includes eight margaritas or Micheladas, chips, guacamole, salsa and mole. Enjoy a ceviche de pescado, plus eight premium tacos that include two asada, two carnitas, two cauliflower and two chicken (modifications allowed). Pick up your Super Bowl package on Sunday, Feb. 12, from 12 to 8 p.m. Orders can be placed on the phone or on Tock. It’s available for takeout or delivery via DoorDash for $125. 801 N. Fairfax Ave., (323)850-8518, 10426 National Blvd., (310)559-4723 and 1261 Cabrillo Ave., (310)974-8005.